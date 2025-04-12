KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, but windy this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind gusts up to 35 mph this weekend
- Sunday will be the warmest day of 2025 (so far)
- Next best chance of rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer with an increasing wind.
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies under a full pink moon.
Low: 60°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: The warmest day since October 30. Filtered sunshine and windy.
High: 83°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Monday: Clouds during the first part of the day. A sprinkle or two possible, but most will stay dry.
Low: 54° High: 65°
Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
