KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, but windy this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind gusts up to 35 mph this weekend

Sunday will be the warmest day of 2025 (so far)

Next best chance of rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny, much warmer with an increasing wind.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies under a full pink moon.

Low: 60°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: The warmest day since October 30. Filtered sunshine and windy.

High: 83°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Clouds during the first part of the day. A sprinkle or two possible, but most will stay dry.

Low: 54° High: 65°

Wind: NW 10-20 MPH

