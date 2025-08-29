KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and dry Friday
- Could see some isolated showers late Saturday
- Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Labor Day
- Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a washout, keep an eye on the rain chances with outdoor plans
- Another sharp drop in temperatures is coming later next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 83º
Tonight: Clouds slowly clear going into the overnight hours. Evening games look to be dry.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
High: 62º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
High: 84º
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of some showers and storms, not a washout but be prepared to move indoors if a storm nears your location.
Wind: SE-E 5-10 mph
Low: 66º
High: 79º
