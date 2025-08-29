KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and dry Friday

Could see some isolated showers late Saturday

Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Labor Day

Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a washout, keep an eye on the rain chances with outdoor plans

Another sharp drop in temperatures is coming later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 83º

Tonight: Clouds slowly clear going into the overnight hours. Evening games look to be dry.

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

High: 62º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 84º

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of some showers and storms, not a washout but be prepared to move indoors if a storm nears your location.

Wind: SE-E 5-10 mph

Low: 66º

High: 79º

