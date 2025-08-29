Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend

Warm Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and dry Friday
  • Could see some isolated showers late Saturday
  • Increasing chance to see showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Labor Day
  • Labor Day weekend does NOT look like a washout, keep an eye on the rain chances with outdoor plans
  • Another sharp drop in temperatures is coming later next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: A nice day under a partly cloudy sky.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 83º

Tonight: Clouds slowly clear going into the overnight hours. Evening games look to be dry.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

High: 62º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few thunderstorms possible across eastern Kansas.

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

High: 84º

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of some showers and storms, not a washout but be prepared to move indoors if a storm nears your location.
Wind: SE-E 5-10 mph
Low: 66º
High: 79º

