KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid conditions expected Sunday

Rain possible for areas north of I-70
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot with thunderstorm chances Sunday and Monday, best chances northern Missouri
  • Extreme heat warning through Thursday
  • Heat lingers into next week with highs in the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning into the early afternoon & again at night.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
High: 91º
Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms possible. Some areas stay dry.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73º

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Heat Index: 102º

Tuesday: The heat increases with little to no chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, hot & humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 76º High: 95º
Heat Index: 108º

