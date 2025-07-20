KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid conditions expected Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Hot with thunderstorm chances Sunday and Monday, best chances northern Missouri

Extreme heat warning through Thursday

Heat lingers into next week with highs in the 90s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning into the early afternoon & again at night.

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

High: 91º

Heat Index: 102º

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms possible. Some areas stay dry.

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Low: 73º

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

High: 92º

Heat Index: 102º

Tuesday: The heat increases with little to no chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, hot & humid.

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Low: 76º High: 95º

Heat Index: 108º

