KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid conditions expected Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hot with thunderstorm chances Sunday and Monday, best chances northern Missouri
- Extreme heat warning through Thursday
- Heat lingers into next week with highs in the 90s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning into the early afternoon & again at night.
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
High: 91º
Heat Index: 102º
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms possible. Some areas stay dry.
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Low: 73º
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then partly to mostly sunny, hot & humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 92º
Heat Index: 102º
Tuesday: The heat increases with little to no chance of scattered thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, hot & humid.
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Low: 76º High: 95º
Heat Index: 108º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.