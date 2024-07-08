KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, slight chance of a shower or T-Storm

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm & humid today with a slight chance for a shower/T-Storm

The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City

Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and T-storms possible in the afternoon, mainly southeast of KC.

High: 84°

Wind: Almost none

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures in the mid 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers and T-Storms possible after midnight.

Low: 67°

Wind: Almost none

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and T-Storms from the remnants of Beryl. Best chance is east of Kansas City. Widespread heavy rain and T-Storms from Beryl will likely track across central and eastern Missouri.

High: 82°

Wind: North 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Low: 65° High: 85°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

