Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, slight chance of a shower or T-Storm

Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-07-08 06:27:08-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm & humid today with a slight chance for a shower/T-Storm
  • The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City
  • Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and T-storms possible in the afternoon, mainly southeast of KC.
High: 84°
Wind: Almost none

This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures in the mid 70s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers and T-Storms possible after midnight.
Low: 67°
Wind: Almost none

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and T-Storms from the remnants of Beryl. Best chance is east of Kansas City. Widespread heavy rain and T-Storms from Beryl will likely track across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 82°
Wind: North 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Low: 65° High: 85°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.