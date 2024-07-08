KSHB 41 Weather | Warm, humid, slight chance of a shower or T-Storm

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm & humid today with a slight chance for a shower/T-Storm
- The remnants of Beryl will affect Missouri Tuesday, possibly to Kansas City
- Heating up and mostly dry at the end of the week into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and T-storms possible in the afternoon, mainly southeast of KC.
High: 84°
Wind: Almost none
This Evening: A nice evening under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures in the mid 70s
Wind: Almost none
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers and T-Storms possible after midnight.
Low: 67°
Wind: Almost none
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and T-Storms from the remnants of Beryl. Best chance is east of Kansas City. Widespread heavy rain and T-Storms from Beryl will likely track across central and eastern Missouri.
High: 82°
Wind: North 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Low: 65° High: 85°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
