KSHB 41 Weather | Warm start to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs near 70 the next few days
- Some rain chances Tuesday and Thursday
- Trending much cooler into the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Ample sunshine mixed with high clouds. Warm and windy.
High: 69°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy.
Low: 53°
Wind: S G 25 mph
Tuesday: Thick, high clouds but continued warm, windy. Showers possible, especially during the evening.
Low: 53°
High: 72° (Record: 74° / 2017)
Wind: SW 10-25 mph gusts 35mph
