KSHB 41 Weather | Warm start to the workweek

Highs near 70 the next few days

Some rain chances Tuesday and Thursday

Trending much cooler into the weekend

Monday: Ample sunshine mixed with high clouds. Warm and windy.

High: 69°

Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy.

Low: 53°

Wind: S G 25 mph

Tuesday: Thick, high clouds but continued warm, windy. Showers possible, especially during the evening.

Low: 53°

High: 72° (Record: 74° / 2017)

Wind: SW 10-25 mph gusts 35mph

