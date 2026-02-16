Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm start to the workweek

Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 70 the next few days
  • Some rain chances Tuesday and Thursday
  • Trending much cooler into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Ample sunshine mixed with high clouds. Warm and windy.
High: 69°
Wind: SSW 10-25 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy.
Low: 53°

Wind: S G 25 mph

Tuesday: Thick, high clouds but continued warm, windy. Showers possible, especially during the evening.
Low: 53°
High: 72° (Record: 74° / 2017)
Wind: SW 10-25 mph gusts 35mph

