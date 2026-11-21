KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy Saturday
- Saturday night rain and storms likely
- Much cooler Sunday with a brisk wind
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Dry most of the day, with rain becoming likely at night. Warm and breezy.
High: 70°
Wind: S 10-20 G25 mph
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms expected.
Low: 45°
Wind: S to NW 10-20 G25 mph
Sunday: A few early showers possible. Then, clearing skies. Breezy and much cooler.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph
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