KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today, a few showers and thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm & dry most of today

Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm into Sunday morning

Next week is warm with 2-3 chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. Chance of a few showers & thunderstorms after 5 pm

High: 83°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A few showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 53°

Wind: Becoming N-NE 5-15 mph

Mother's Day: A few showers possible early in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Beautiful outdoor conditions.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

