KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today, a few showers and thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm & dry most of today
- Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm into Sunday morning
- Next week is warm with 2-3 chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. Chance of a few showers & thunderstorms after 5 pm
High: 83°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: A few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 53°
Wind: Becoming N-NE 5-15 mph
Mother's Day: A few showers possible early in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Beautiful outdoor conditions.
High: 70°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
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