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KSHB 41 Weather | Warm today, a few showers and thunderstorms tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
Saturday Morning Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm & dry most of today
  • Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm into Sunday morning
  • Next week is warm with 2-3 chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Starting sunny, then seeing more clouds in the afternoon. Chance of a few showers & thunderstorms after 5 pm
High: 83°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A few showers and thunderstorms.
Low: 53°
Wind: Becoming N-NE 5-15 mph

Mother's Day: A few showers possible early in the morning, becoming sunny in the afternoon. Beautiful outdoor conditions.
High: 70°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

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