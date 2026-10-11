KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather continues into the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm weather continues
- Cold front arrives late Tuesday
- Rain chances through midweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Sun in the morning, with clouds in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Gradually decreasing clouds.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Monday: Very warm for October. Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 88°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
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