KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather continues into the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm weather continues

Cold front arrives late Tuesday

Rain chances through midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sun in the morning, with clouds in the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Gradually decreasing clouds.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Very warm for October. Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 88°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

