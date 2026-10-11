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KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weather continues into the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Forecast Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.


WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm weather continues
  • Cold front arrives late Tuesday
  • Rain chances through midweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Sun in the morning, with clouds in the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Gradually decreasing clouds.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

Monday: Very warm for October. Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 88°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City