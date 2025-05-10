Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weekend expected in Kansas City

High will reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Great weather through Mother's Day weekend
  • Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend
  • The next chance of rain is around a week away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: More great weather and warmer with abundant sunshine.
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
High: 82º

Tonight: Clear, calm, and cool.
Wind: Light and variable
Low: 53º

Sunday: Sunny and warm. A great day to make Mom breakfast!
Wind: E 5-15 mph
High: 83º

Monday: Sunny skies and warm.
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Low: 55º High: 82º

