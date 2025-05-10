KSHB 41 Weather | Warm weekend expected in Kansas City

High will reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday

Prev Next

WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather through Mother's Day weekend

Highs will warm into the 80s this weekend

The next chance of rain is around a week away KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: More great weather and warmer with abundant sunshine.

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

High: 82º Tonight: Clear, calm, and cool.

Wind: Light and variable

Low: 53º Sunday: Sunny and warm. A great day to make Mom breakfast!

Wind: E 5-15 mph

High: 83º Monday: Sunny skies and warm.

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Low: 55º High: 82º Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.