KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer and breezy today, a few thunderstorms possible tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer and breezy today
- A few thunderstorms are possible tonight with a better chance Monday night. some hail/gusty winds possible
- Cool with lots of clouds and some rain Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer.
High: 79°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any thunderstorm may contain hail and gust winds.
Low: 53°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Even warmer and still partly cloudy. There is a better chance of thunderstorms after 7 PM. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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