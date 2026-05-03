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KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer and breezy today, a few thunderstorms possible tonight

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer and breezy today
  • A few thunderstorms are possible tonight with a better chance Monday night. some hail/gusty winds possible
  • Cool with lots of clouds and some rain Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer.

High: 79°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any thunderstorm may contain hail and gust winds.
Low: 53°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Even warmer and still partly cloudy. There is a better chance of thunderstorms after 7 PM. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

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