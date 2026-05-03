KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer and breezy today, a few thunderstorms possible tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer and breezy today

A few thunderstorms are possible tonight with a better chance Monday night. some hail/gusty winds possible

Cool with lots of clouds and some rain Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer.

High: 79°

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Sunday night: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible. Any thunderstorm may contain hail and gust winds.

Low: 53°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday: Even warmer and still partly cloudy. There is a better chance of thunderstorms after 7 PM. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

