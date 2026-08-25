KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday trends warmer, more humid in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Noticeably warmer with more humidity today
- Storms possible tonight, mostly northwest of KC
- Hotter over the upcoming weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Heat index may reach up to 100°.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms possible, with most staying to the NW of Kansas City.
Low: 69°
Wind: E 5 mph
Wednesday: A few morning storms possible, mainly west. Partly cloudy and warm.
High: 87°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar