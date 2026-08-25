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KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday trends warmer, more humid in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.


WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Noticeably warmer with more humidity today
  • Storms possible tonight, mostly northwest of KC
  • Hotter over the upcoming weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Heat index may reach up to 100°.
High: 87°
Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday night: Thunderstorms possible, with most staying to the NW of Kansas City.
Low: 69°
Wind: E 5 mph

Wednesday: A few morning storms possible, mainly west. Partly cloudy and warm.
High: 87°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

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