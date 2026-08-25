KSHB 41 Weather | Tuesday trends warmer, more humid in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Noticeably warmer with more humidity today

Storms possible tonight, mostly northwest of KC

Hotter over the upcoming weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Heat index may reach up to 100°.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5 mph

Tuesday night: Thunderstorms possible, with most staying to the NW of Kansas City.

Low: 69°

Wind: E 5 mph

Wednesday: A few morning storms possible, mainly west. Partly cloudy and warm.

High: 87°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

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