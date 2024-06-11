Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, slightly more humid Tuesday

Highs today will be around 85°.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-06-11 06:29:54-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s
  • Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend
  • The heat and humidity continue the following week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and slightly more humid.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to around 75°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as comfortable.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.
High: 89°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. The heat index may exceed 100°. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Low: 72° High: 93°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.