KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, slightly more humid Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s
- Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend
- The heat and humidity continue the following week
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and slightly more humid.
High: 85°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to around 75°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and not as comfortable.
Low: 66°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.
High: 89°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. The heat index may exceed 100°. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Low: 72° High: 93°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
