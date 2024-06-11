KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer, slightly more humid Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warming trend today through Thursday as highs will climb to the low 90s

Two-three chances of thunderstorms between Thursday night and Sunday, next weekend

The heat and humidity continue the following week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer and slightly more humid.

High: 85°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!

Temperatures drop to around 75°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and not as comfortable.

Low: 66°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm with increasing humidity. There will be a bit of a breeze to help.

High: 89°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and very humid. The heat index may exceed 100°. A cold front arrives Thursday night which increases our chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Low: 72° High: 93°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

