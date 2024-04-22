Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer but windy to kick off the work week

Warm air will be pulled in from the southwest today allowing us to shake the chill from the weekend. But this comes as winds crank up with gusts up to 40 mph possible by the afternoon hours.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer but windy today
  • Showers possible mainly north of Kansas City tonight into early Tuesday
  • Stormy to possibly severe weather trend kicks off Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind.
High: 71°
Wind: S/SW 10-15 increasing to 20-25, G40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances mainly north of Kansas City.
Low: 52°
Wind: S/SW 15-20, G30 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning, mainly north.
High: 72°
Wind: S/SW becoming NW 10-15, G20 mph

