KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer but windy to kick off the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer but windy today
- Showers possible mainly north of Kansas City tonight into early Tuesday
- Stormy to possibly severe weather trend kicks off Thursday into next weekend
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with an increasing south wind.
High: 71°
Wind: S/SW 10-15 increasing to 20-25, G40 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances mainly north of Kansas City.
Low: 52°
Wind: S/SW 15-20, G30 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning, mainly north.
High: 72°
Wind: S/SW becoming NW 10-15, G20 mph