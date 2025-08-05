KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer temperatures are on the way, with increasing humidity as highs climb into the 90s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer weather continues into tomorrow
- Morning spotty showers and storms possible north of the metro Wednesday and Thursday
- Humidity returns, highs may return to the 90s as early as Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
High: 85º
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
Low: 70º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, perhaps a couple of thunderstorms north of the metro in the morning. More humid
Wind: S 5-10 mph
High: 90º
