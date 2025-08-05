Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer temperatures are on the way, with increasing humidity as highs climb into the 90s

Get ready for a mostly sunny and warm Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer weather continues into tomorrow
  • Morning spotty showers and storms possible north of the metro Wednesday and Thursday
  • Humidity returns, highs may return to the 90s as early as Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonably warm.

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

High: 85º

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

Low: 70º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, perhaps a couple of thunderstorms north of the metro in the morning. More humid

Wind: S 5-10 mph

High: 90º

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.