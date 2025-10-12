KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer than normal mid-October Sunday expected in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and windy conditions expected for Sunday

Temps in the mid/upper 80s with wind gusts up to 30 mph

Slim chances for rain Sunday evening (after sunset)

A slightly better chance for rain on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Startling with mostly sunny skies, clouds increase throughout the day, especially for the evening hours. Temps will be about 10-degrees warmer than on Saturday with STRONG southern winds, gusting up to 30 mph. A stray shower will possible in the area after 6 PM.

Wind: S 20 mph

High: 86º

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers possible

Wind: SE 10 mph

Low: 64º

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a decent chance of rain. Not as hot.

Wind: NE 10 mph

High: 75°

