KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Tuesday, with evening storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warmer Tuesday, evening storms possible

Sunny and warm Wednesday

Much warmer by Friday, with increasing weekend storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds and winds increase. An evening cold front brings a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.

High: 84°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday night: A thunderstorm possible early, then a clearing sky.

Low: 51°

Wind: WSW to North 10 mph

Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.

High: 79°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

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