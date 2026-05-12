KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Tuesday, with evening storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer Tuesday, evening storms possible
- Sunny and warm Wednesday
- Much warmer by Friday, with increasing weekend storm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Clouds and winds increase. An evening cold front brings a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Tuesday night: A thunderstorm possible early, then a clearing sky.
Low: 51°
Wind: WSW to North 10 mph
Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
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