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KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Tuesday, with evening storms possible

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
TUESDAY MORNING WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer Tuesday, evening storms possible
  • Sunny and warm Wednesday
  • Much warmer by Friday, with increasing weekend storm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Clouds and winds increase. An evening cold front brings a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mostly south of I-70. Some thunderstorms may contain hail and gusty winds.
High: 84°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Tuesday night: A thunderstorm possible early, then a clearing sky.
Low: 51°
Wind: WSW to North 10 mph

Wednesday: A nice, warm day with abundant sunshine.
High: 79°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

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