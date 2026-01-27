KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Wednesday ahead of another arctic blast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday with ample sunshine
- A new arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, with little to no snow
- Signs of a warm up next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Ample sunshine with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.
High: 32°
Wind: SW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light ENE breeze.
Low: 16°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again with a wind chill around 0°. Flurries possible.
Low: 16°
High: 21°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with wind chill values as low as -15°
Low: 10°
High: 16°
Wind: N 10-20 mph
