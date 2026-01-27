KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Wednesday ahead of another arctic blast

WEATHER HEADLINES



Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday with ample sunshine

A new arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, with little to no snow

Signs of a warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Ample sunshine with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.

High: 32°

Wind: SW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light ENE breeze.

Low: 16°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again with a wind chill around 0°. Flurries possible.

Low: 16°

High: 21°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with wind chill values as low as -15°

Low: 10°

High: 16°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

