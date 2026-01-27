Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer Wednesday ahead of another arctic blast

Look for Wednesday afternoon temperatures to rebound.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Best shot at climbing above freezing Wednesday with ample sunshine
  • A new arctic blast arrives Thursday-Saturday, with little to no snow
  • Signs of a warm up next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Ample sunshine with rebounding temperatures. Warmest day this week.
High: 32°
Wind: SW 5-15 gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light ENE breeze.
Low: 16°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and much colder again with a wind chill around 0°. Flurries possible.
Low: 16°
High: 21°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and frigid with wind chill values as low as -15°
Low: 10°
High: 16°
Wind: N 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo