KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer week ahead

KSHB 41 Weather Sunday evening update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday
  • Flurries and a light wintry mix possible Tuesday night - Wednesday
  • Mainly dry this week, with several 50-degree days ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Some morning fog, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a light NE breeze.
Low: 29°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries possible later in the evening.
Low: 29° High: 36°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries and a light wintry mix possible. Mainly dry.
Low: 26° High: 38°

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

