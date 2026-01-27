KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer week ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES



Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday

Flurries and a light wintry mix possible Tuesday night - Wednesday

Mainly dry this week, with several 50-degree days ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Some morning fog, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

High: 43°

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a light NE breeze.

Low: 29°

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries possible later in the evening.

Low: 29° High: 36°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries and a light wintry mix possible. Mainly dry.

Low: 26° High: 38°

Wind: NNW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

