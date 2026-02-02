KSHB 41 Weather | Warmer week on the way for Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs mostly in the 30s and 40s Monday-Wednesday
- Flurries and a light wintry mix possible Tuesday night - Wednesday
- Mainly dry this week, with several 50-degree days ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Some morning fog, then becoming cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 43°
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a light NE breeze.
Low: 29°
Wind: NNE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Flurries possible later in the evening.
Low: 29° High: 36°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries and a light wintry mix possible. Mainly dry.
Low: 26° High: 38°
Wind: NNW 5-15 mph
