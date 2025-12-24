KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest Christmas ever?

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Foggy mornings
- Unseasonably warm days
- Records at risk Thursday and Friday
- Dropping temperatures Sunday and Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning dense fog, then ample afternoon sunshine. Unseasonably warm.
High: 66° (Record: 72° in 2021)
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Patchy fog possible late. Partly cloudy. Another mild night.
Low: 47°
Wind: Light and variable
Christmas Day: Morning patchy fog possible. Partly cloudy. Record highs possible.
High: 68° Low: 49° (Record: 67° in 1922)
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Ample sunshine. Record highs possible.
High: 66° Low: 47° (Record: 66° in 2008)
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Still mild.
High: 64° Low: 35° (Record: 73° in 1946)
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Much colder and blustery.
High: 41° Low: 20°
Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
