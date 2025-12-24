KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest Christmas ever?

Records are at risk on Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Foggy mornings

Unseasonably warm days

Records at risk Thursday and Friday

Dropping temperatures Sunday and Monday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Morning dense fog, then ample afternoon sunshine. Unseasonably warm.

High: 66° (Record: 72° in 2021)

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph Tonight: Patchy fog possible late. Partly cloudy. Another mild night.

Low: 47°

Wind: Light and variable Christmas Day: Morning patchy fog possible. Partly cloudy. Record highs possible.

High: 68° Low: 49° (Record: 67° in 1922)

Wind: SE 5-15 mph Friday: Ample sunshine. Record highs possible.

High: 66° Low: 47° (Record: 66° in 2008) Wind: WNW 5-15 mph Saturday: Partly cloudy. Still mild.

High: 64° Low: 35° (Record: 73° in 1946) Wind: S 5-15 mph Sunday: Partly cloudy. Much colder and blustery.

High: 41° Low: 20° Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

