Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Warmest Christmas ever?

Records are at risk on Thursday and Friday.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Foggy mornings
  • Unseasonably warm days
  • Records at risk Thursday and Friday
  • Dropping temperatures Sunday and Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning dense fog, then ample afternoon sunshine. Unseasonably warm.
High: 66° (Record: 72° in 2021)
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Patchy fog possible late. Partly cloudy. Another mild night.
Low: 47°
Wind: Light and variable

Christmas Day: Morning patchy fog possible. Partly cloudy. Record highs possible.
High: 68° Low: 49° (Record: 67° in 1922)
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Ample sunshine. Record highs possible.
High: 66° Low: 47° (Record: 66° in 2008)

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Still mild.
High: 64° Low: 35° (Record: 73° in 1946)

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Much colder and blustery.
High: 41° Low: 20°

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo