KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm, pleasant Thursday afternoon

Warmer and windier Friday

Weekend cold front

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A warm afternoon with lighter south winds.

High: 68°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Not too cold.

Low: 49°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windier.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-20 G to 35 mph

Saturday: Clouds increase. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain likely at night.

High: 69°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

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