KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, pleasant Thursday afternoon
- Warmer and windier Friday
- Weekend cold front
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A warm afternoon with lighter south winds.
High: 68°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Not too cold.
Low: 49°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. Warmer and windier.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-20 G to 35 mph
Saturday: Clouds increase. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain likely at night.
High: 69°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar