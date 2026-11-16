KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and enjoyable Monday

Warming up this week

Stronger system moves in this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 57°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear. A calm, cold night.

Low: 38°

Wind: S 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild.

High: 59°

Wind: S 5-15 G 20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

