KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up this week in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and enjoyable Monday
- Warming up this week
- Stronger system moves in this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 57°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. A calm, cold night.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 59°
Wind: S 5-15 G 20 mph
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