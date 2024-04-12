Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up through the weekend

Beautiful today followed by summer-like temperatures this weekend
and last updated 2024-04-12 06:54:02-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A slight breeze today and afternoon temperatures feel great
  • Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday-Tuesday
  • Another storm chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures toward the end of the 10-day forecast

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: A fantastic Friday is expected! Enjoy the sunshine, a lighter breeze, and pleasant spring temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm. Temperatures are not as chilly.
Low: 50°

Wind: W to SE 5 mph

Saturday: A warm and windy day under a mostly sunny sky. Feeling really nice for the Sporting KC & Inter Miami match Saturday evening.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 10-25 G 30mph

Report a typo

