KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



A slight breeze today and afternoon temperatures feel great

Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday-Tuesday

Another storm chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures toward the end of the 10-day forecast

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Friday: A fantastic Friday is expected! Enjoy the sunshine, a lighter breeze, and pleasant spring temperatures.

High: 70°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm. Temperatures are not as chilly.

Low: 50°

Wind: W to SE 5 mph

Saturday: A warm and windy day under a mostly sunny sky. Feeling really nice for the Sporting KC & Inter Miami match Saturday evening.

High: 83°

Wind: SW 10-25 G 30mph

