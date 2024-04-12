KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A slight breeze today and afternoon temperatures feel great
- Monitoring a chance of strong to severe storms Monday-Tuesday
- Another storm chance of rain on Thursday followed by a big drop in temperatures toward the end of the 10-day forecast
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Friday: A fantastic Friday is expected! Enjoy the sunshine, a lighter breeze, and pleasant spring temperatures.
High: 70°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm. Temperatures are not as chilly.
Low: 50°
Wind: W to SE 5 mph
Saturday: A warm and windy day under a mostly sunny sky. Feeling really nice for the Sporting KC & Inter Miami match Saturday evening.
High: 83°
Wind: SW 10-25 G 30mph
