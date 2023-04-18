KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today before another round of thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered thunderstorms to our south will move out quickly, temperatures warm up fast
- Monitoring the potential of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening to Thursday morning
- Heavy rain during the morning commute Thursday is a concern
- Turning much colder and breezy Friday and Saturday, a light freeze is possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms this morning will clear quickly. Afternoon delivers sunshine and increasing warmth and humidity.
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
High: 80°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Thunderstorms stay to our northwest.
Low: 62°
Wind: S-SE 15-25, Gusts 35 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy during the day followed by an increasing chance of thunderstorms at night with some severe weather possible. Heavy rain is a concern through Thursday.
High: 76°
Wind: S 20-35 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.