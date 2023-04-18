KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today before another round of thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered thunderstorms to our south will move out quickly, temperatures warm up fast

Monitoring the potential of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening to Thursday morning

Heavy rain during the morning commute Thursday is a concern

Turning much colder and breezy Friday and Saturday, a light freeze is possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms this morning will clear quickly. Afternoon delivers sunshine and increasing warmth and humidity.

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Thunderstorms stay to our northwest.

Low: 62°

Wind: S-SE 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy during the day followed by an increasing chance of thunderstorms at night with some severe weather possible. Heavy rain is a concern through Thursday.

High: 76°

Wind: S 20-35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

