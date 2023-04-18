Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up today before another round of thunderstorms

Thunderstorms are most likely Wednesday evening - Thursday morning
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-18 06:09:29-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered thunderstorms to our south will move out quickly, temperatures warm up fast
  • Monitoring the potential of strong to severe storms Wednesday evening to Thursday morning
  • Heavy rain during the morning commute Thursday is a concern
  • Turning much colder and breezy Friday and Saturday, a light freeze is possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Scattered thunderstorms this morning will clear quickly. Afternoon delivers sunshine and increasing warmth and humidity.
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
High: 80°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Thunderstorms stay to our northwest.
Low: 62°

Wind: S-SE 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy during the day followed by an increasing chance of thunderstorms at night with some severe weather possible. Heavy rain is a concern through Thursday.
High: 76°
Wind: S 20-35 mph

