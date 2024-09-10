Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up while the humidity stays low

Daytime highs climb into the mid and upper 80s the next 3 days
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the upper 80s today & Wednesday with low humidity
  • Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach Thursday - Friday, clearing late Saturday
  • Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across eastern Missouri & clear by Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunny & warming up. Humidity remains comfortable!

High: 87°

Wind: S 10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice overnight.
Low: 57°

Wind: S 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & even warmer in the afternoon after a comfortable start. The humidity starts to rise.

High: 89°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travels north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be a bit cooler.

Low: 63° High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

