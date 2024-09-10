KSHB 41 Weather | Warming up while the humidity stays low

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs in the upper 80s today & Wednesday with low humidity
- Cloud cover associated with the remnants of Hurricane Francine approach Thursday - Friday, clearing late Saturday
- Most of the impressive tropical rain from Francine will stay across eastern Missouri & clear by Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Sunny & warming up. Humidity remains comfortable!
High: 87°
Wind: S 10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and feeling nice overnight.
Low: 57°
Wind: S 5 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & even warmer in the afternoon after a comfortable start. The humidity starts to rise.
High: 89°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Increasing clouds as the remnants of Hurricane Francine travels north along the Mississippi River valley. Temperatures may be a bit cooler.
Low: 63° High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
