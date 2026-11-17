KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Winds increase Tuesday
- Warming up
- Soggy Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with increasing south winds.
High: 60°
Wind: S 10-15 G 20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and not as cold.
Low: 43°
Wind: S 5-15 G 20 mph
Wednesday: Ample sunshine. Another mild afternoon with increasing south winds.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-15 G 25-30 mph
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