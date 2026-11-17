KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Winds increase Tuesday

Warming up

Soggy Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with increasing south winds.

High: 60°

Wind: S 10-15 G 20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and not as cold.

Low: 43°

Wind: S 5-15 G 20 mph

Wednesday: Ample sunshine. Another mild afternoon with increasing south winds.

High: 62°

Wind: S 10-15 G 25-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

