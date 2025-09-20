KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend rain chances expected, pleasant temperatures stick around

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday morning, especially in northern portions of the area
- Passing showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through Saturday, not expecting it to be a washout
- Slightly higher chance of rain on Sunday, still not a washout
- More rain chances through part of the work week
- Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs before a cool down arrives by mid-week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A better chance of rain in the morning, slowly clearing in the afternoon.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 78º
Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms late tonight, closer to sunrise.
Wind: E 5 mph
Low: 63º
Sunday: A few showers and storms in the area, with slightly better odds in the morning.
Wind: S 10 mph
High: 79º
