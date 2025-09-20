Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend rain chances expected, pleasant temperatures stick around

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday morning, especially in northern portions of the area
  • Passing showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through Saturday, not expecting it to be a washout
  • Slightly higher chance of rain on Sunday, still not a washout
  • More rain chances through part of the work week
  • Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs before a cool down arrives by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A better chance of rain in the morning, slowly clearing in the afternoon.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 78º

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms late tonight, closer to sunrise.

Wind: E 5 mph

Low: 63º

Sunday: A few showers and storms in the area, with slightly better odds in the morning.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 79º

