KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend rain chances expected, pleasant temperatures stick around

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday morning, especially in northern portions of the area

Passing showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility through Saturday, not expecting it to be a washout

Slightly higher chance of rain on Sunday, still not a washout

More rain chances through part of the work week

Temps stay in the upper 70s and low 80s for highs before a cool down arrives by mid-week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A better chance of rain in the morning, slowly clearing in the afternoon.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 78º

Tonight: Chance of thunderstorms late tonight, closer to sunrise.

Wind: E 5 mph

Low: 63º

Sunday: A few showers and storms in the area, with slightly better odds in the morning.

Wind: S 10 mph

High: 79º

