KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend snow and dangerous cold

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sub-zero wind chills all day Friday and Saturday
- Snow with this event will result in totals of multiple inches for most places
- Sub-freezing temperatures persist through Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy, dry and brutally cold. Wind chills -25° to -10° all day. Snow starting after 8pm.
High: 9°
Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Snow. Wind chill values between -10 and -16. Northeast gusts as high as 25 mph.
Low: -1°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Saturday: Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°. Periods of heavy snow are likely as well, especially into Saturday night.
Low: -1°
High: 6°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Periods of heavy snow in the morning. Snow continuing before diminishing from west to east by early afternoon. Brutally cold.
High: 10°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
