KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend snow and dangerous cold

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sub-zero wind chills all day Friday and Saturday

Snow with this event will result in totals of multiple inches for most places

Sub-freezing temperatures persist through Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, dry and brutally cold. Wind chills -25° to -10° all day. Snow starting after 8pm.

High: 9°

Wind: N-NE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Snow. Wind chill values between -10 and -16. Northeast gusts as high as 25 mph.

Low: -1°

Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Saturday: Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°. Periods of heavy snow are likely as well, especially into Saturday night.

Low: -1°

High: 6°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Periods of heavy snow in the morning. Snow continuing before diminishing from west to east by early afternoon. Brutally cold.

High: 10°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

