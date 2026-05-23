KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend warmup underway in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Saturday isolated storms possible
- Sunny and warm Sunday
- Dry, warmer Memorial Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly to the south and east of Kansas City.
High: 77°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: A slight chance of isolated storms early, then partly cloudy. A cool night.
Low: 56°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: A mostly sunny, warm day.
Low: 56°
High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Memorial Day: Clouds increase. Dry and warmer.
Low: 58°
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
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