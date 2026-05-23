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KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend warmup underway in Kansas City

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Friday evening update
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and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Saturday isolated storms possible
  • Sunny and warm Sunday
  • Dry, warmer Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly to the south and east of Kansas City.
High: 77°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: A slight chance of isolated storms early, then partly cloudy. A cool night.
Low: 56°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: A mostly sunny, warm day.
Low: 56°
High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: Clouds increase. Dry and warmer.
Low: 58°
High: 85°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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