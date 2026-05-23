KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend warmup underway in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Saturday isolated storms possible

Sunny and warm Sunday

Dry, warmer Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly to the south and east of Kansas City.

High: 77°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: A slight chance of isolated storms early, then partly cloudy. A cool night.

Low: 56°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: A mostly sunny, warm day.

Low: 56°

High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Memorial Day: Clouds increase. Dry and warmer.

Low: 58°

High: 85°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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