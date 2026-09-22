KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome, Fall!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Tuesday morning patchy fog, drizzle possible

First day of Fall

Likely a soggy finish to the workweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle possible. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day. Below normal temperatures.

High: 69°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly Cloudy. A cool, calm night.

Low: 54°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Below normal temperatures continue.

High: 72°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

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