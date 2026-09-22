KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome, Fall!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning patchy fog, drizzle possible
- First day of Fall
- Likely a soggy finish to the workweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle possible. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day. Below normal temperatures.
High: 69°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly Cloudy. A cool, calm night.
Low: 54°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Below normal temperatures continue.
High: 72°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
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