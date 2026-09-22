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KSHB 41 Weather | Welcome, Fall!

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning patchy fog, drizzle possible
  • First day of Fall
  • Likely a soggy finish to the workweek

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning patchy fog and drizzle possible. Then mostly cloudy. A gradually clearing sky late in the day. Below normal temperatures.
High: 69°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly Cloudy. A cool, calm night.
Low: 54°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Below normal temperatures continue.
High: 72°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

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