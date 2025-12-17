KSHB 41 Weather | Wet weather returns

WEATHER HEADLINES



A mild Wednesday, with highs in the middle to upper 50s

Rain moves in Wednesday night - Thursday morning

Winds increase into Thursday

Well above normal temps next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Morning patchy fog then mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

High: 55°

Wind: S 5-15 gusts to 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. Increasing winds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Low: 44°

Wind: WNW 10-15 gusts 20-30 mph

Thursday: Early morning showers, then clearing sky. A windy day. Highs around 50 degrees.

High: 49° Low: 20°

Wind: WNW 15-25 gusts 50-55 mph

Friday: Ample sunshine. Not as mild. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

High: 48° Low: 41°

Wind: WNW 10-20 gusts 25-30 mph

