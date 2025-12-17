KSHB 41 Weather | Wet weather returns

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mild Wednesday, with highs in the middle to upper 50s
- Rain moves in Wednesday night - Thursday morning
- Winds increase into Thursday
- Well above normal temps next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Morning patchy fog then mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.
High: 55°
Wind: S 5-15 gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. Increasing winds. Lows in the lower 40s.
Low: 44°
Wind: WNW 10-15 gusts 20-30 mph
Thursday: Early morning showers, then clearing sky. A windy day. Highs around 50 degrees.
High: 49° Low: 20°
Wind: WNW 15-25 gusts 50-55 mph
Friday: Ample sunshine. Not as mild. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.
High: 48° Low: 41°
Wind: WNW 10-20 gusts 25-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—