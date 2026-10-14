KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Wednesday weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
—
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wet Wednesday
- Additional showers, storms through Thursday
- Significantly cooler
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Showers and drizzle linger throughout the day. Much cooler as temperatures remain in the 60s all day.
High: 65°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and some thunderstorms.
Low: 61°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain diminishes late afternoon.
High: 69°
Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar