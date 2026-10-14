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KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Wednesday weather

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wet Wednesday
  • Additional showers, storms through Thursday
  • Significantly cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers and drizzle linger throughout the day. Much cooler as temperatures remain in the 60s all day.
High: 65°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and some thunderstorms.
Low: 61°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain diminishes late afternoon.
High: 69°
Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G20 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City