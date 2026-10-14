KSHB 41 Weather | Wet Wednesday weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Wet Wednesday

Additional showers, storms through Thursday

Significantly cooler

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Showers and drizzle linger throughout the day. Much cooler as temperatures remain in the 60s all day.

High: 65°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and some thunderstorms.

Low: 61°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain diminishes late afternoon.

High: 69°

Wind: ESE-W 10-15 G20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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