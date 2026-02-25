KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend starts warm, ends with wintry weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm and breezy again for Saturday

Colder for Sunday with rain moving in late in the afternoon

That rain could mix in with sleet and snow going into Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Just a few clouds.

Low: 41°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Another warm day. There may be a sprinkle or two southeast of KC.

High: 66°

Wind: S, then NW at 10-20 mph

Sunday: Rain and a wintry mix will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. The mix could contain sleet and snow. Expect this to continue into Sunday night.

Low: 30°

High: 37°

Wind: NE 15 mph

