KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend starts warm, ends with wintry weather

KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and breezy again for Saturday
  • Colder for Sunday with rain moving in late in the afternoon
  • That rain could mix in with sleet and snow going into Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday night: Just a few clouds.
Low: 41°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Another warm day. There may be a sprinkle or two southeast of KC.
High: 66°
Wind: S, then NW at 10-20 mph

Sunday: Rain and a wintry mix will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. The mix could contain sleet and snow. Expect this to continue into Sunday night.
Low: 30°
High: 37°
Wind: NE 15 mph

