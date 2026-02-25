KSHB 41 Weather | Weekend starts warm, ends with wintry weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy again for Saturday
- Colder for Sunday with rain moving in late in the afternoon
- That rain could mix in with sleet and snow going into Sunday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday night: Just a few clouds.
Low: 41°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Another warm day. There may be a sprinkle or two southeast of KC.
High: 66°
Wind: S, then NW at 10-20 mph
Sunday: Rain and a wintry mix will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. The mix could contain sleet and snow. Expect this to continue into Sunday night.
Low: 30°
High: 37°
Wind: NE 15 mph
