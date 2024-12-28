KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon, use caution

A storm system tracks south of our area Saturday keeping any chance of rain across our southern-most counties

Better chance of seeing sunshine Sunday

A storm system will bring rain Monday into early Tuesday followed by colder air for the New Year

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon. We may see a few peeks of sun this afternoon.

High: 50°

Wind: Calm to 5 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Temperatures: Around 45°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.

Low: 41°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Sunday: More sunshine than Saturday and mild.

High: 55°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

