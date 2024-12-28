KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon, use caution
- A storm system tracks south of our area Saturday keeping any chance of rain across our southern-most counties
- Better chance of seeing sunshine Sunday
- A storm system will bring rain Monday into early Tuesday followed by colder air for the New Year
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Widespread dense fog burns off by afternoon. We may see a few peeks of sun this afternoon.
High: 50°
Wind: Calm to 5 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures: Around 45°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 41°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Sunday: More sunshine than Saturday and mild.
High: 55°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
