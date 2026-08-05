KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rainfall moves in Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning
- Widespread rainfall and storms likely Wednesday
- A sun-filled, hot weekend ahead
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Widespread rainfall and storms likely throughout the day. Lower temperatures but still humid.
High: 83°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible.
Low: 67°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Morning showers possible. Then a gradually clearing sky.
High: 85°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
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