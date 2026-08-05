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KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rainfall moves in Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday night update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning
  • Widespread rainfall and storms likely Wednesday
  • A sun-filled, hot weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Widespread rainfall and storms likely throughout the day. Lower temperatures but still humid.
High: 83°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible.
Low: 67°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Morning showers possible. Then a gradually clearing sky.
High: 85°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

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