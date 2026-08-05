KSHB 41 Weather | Widespread rainfall moves in Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Jeff, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Flood alerts posted through Thursday morning

Widespread rainfall and storms likely Wednesday

A sun-filled, hot weekend ahead

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Widespread rainfall and storms likely throughout the day. Lower temperatures but still humid.

High: 83°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible.

Low: 67°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Morning showers possible. Then a gradually clearing sky.

High: 85°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

