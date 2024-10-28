Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Wild weather ride the next three days from record warmth, high winds to severe storms

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s with wind gusts of 40-50 mph

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds
  • The next round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with severe storms possible
  • Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures near 50° for trick-or-treating
  • More storms possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high.
High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-50 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy as temperatures stay warm. A new record warm low possible.
Low: 70° (Record high low: 69°, 1946) 

Wind: S 20-40 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break another record high and record high low. A wind advisory is in place from 10am-7pm.
High: 83° (Record high: 88°, 1937)
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with wind and hail.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-25, gusts 45-50 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.