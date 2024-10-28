KSHB 41 Weather | Wild weather ride the next three days from record warmth, high winds to severe storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds

The next round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with severe storms possible

Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures near 50° for trick-or-treating

More storms possible over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high.

High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)

Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-50 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy as temperatures stay warm. A new record warm low possible.

Low: 70° (Record high low: 69°, 1946)

Wind: S 20-40 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break another record high and record high low. A wind advisory is in place from 10am-7pm.

High: 83° (Record high: 88°, 1937)

Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with wind and hail.

High: 83°

Wind: S 10-25, gusts 45-50 mph

