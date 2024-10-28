KSHB 41 Weather | Wild weather ride the next three days from record warmth, high winds to severe storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very warm temperatures to start Halloween week as highs surge into the 80s with very strong winds
- The next round of thunderstorms arrives Wednesday with severe storms possible
- Dry and cool for Halloween this year, temperatures near 50° for trick-or-treating
- More storms possible over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break a record high.
High: 85° (Record high: 84°, 1944)
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-50 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy as temperatures stay warm. A new record warm low possible.
Low: 70° (Record high low: 69°, 1946)
Wind: S 20-40 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, very windy with the chance to break another record high and record high low. A wind advisory is in place from 10am-7pm.
High: 83° (Record high: 88°, 1937)
Wind: S 15-35, gusts 45-55 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe with wind and hail.
High: 83°
Wind: S 10-25, gusts 45-50 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.