KSHB 41 Weather | Winds increase Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly sunny, windy Thursday with 45 mph gusts
- Nice weather to start the weekend
- Falling temps and a wintry mix possible Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds by the afternoon. Higher fire danger in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri where there has been much less rain.
High: 58°
Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 40-45 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and windy.
Low: 43°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusts to 40 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with less wind.
Low: 43°
High: 56°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
