KSHB 41 Weather | Winds increase Thursday in Kansas City

KSHB 41 WEATHER UDPATE
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly sunny, windy Thursday with 45 mph gusts
  • Nice weather to start the weekend
  • Falling temps and a wintry mix possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds by the afternoon. Higher fire danger in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri where there has been much less rain.
High: 58°
Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 40-45 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear and windy.
Low: 43°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusts to 40 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with less wind.
Low: 43°
High: 56°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

