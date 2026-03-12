KSHB 41 Weather | Winds increase Thursday in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES



Mostly sunny, windy Thursday with 45 mph gusts

Nice weather to start the weekend

Falling temps and a wintry mix possible Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing winds by the afternoon. Higher fire danger in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri where there has been much less rain.

High: 58°

Wind: SSW 10-25, gusts 40-45 mph

Thursday night: Mainly clear and windy.

Low: 43°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusts to 40 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with less wind.

Low: 43°

High: 56°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

