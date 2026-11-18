KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Windy and warmer Wednesday

Trending warmer

Weekend rainfall

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Periods of clouds. Windy and milder.

High: 64°

Wind: S 10-20 G 25-35 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Not too cold.

Low: 47°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pleasant afternoon.

High: 67°

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

