KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy and warmer Wednesday
- Trending warmer
- Weekend rainfall
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Periods of clouds. Windy and milder.
High: 64°
Wind: S 10-20 G 25-35 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Not too cold.
Low: 47°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny. A pleasant afternoon.
High: 67°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph
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