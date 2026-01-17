KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, frigid with flurries and lighter snow showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind chill today around zero
- Flurries and lighter snow showers today, no accumulation expected
- Another cold blast later Sunday after a brief warm up
- Warmer temperatures by the middle of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold. Periods of flurries and lighter snow showers. No accumulation is expected.
High: 18°
Wind chill: near zero
Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and very cold with less wind
Low: 9° by midnight
7 AM: 14°
Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer ahead of an evening cold blast.
High: 38°
Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer ahead of an evening cold blast.
Low: 9°
High: 21°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
