KSHB 41 Weather | Windy, frigid with flurries and lighter snow showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chill today around zero

Flurries and lighter snow showers today, no accumulation expected

Another cold blast later Sunday after a brief warm up

Warmer temperatures by the middle of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy and very cold. Periods of flurries and lighter snow showers. No accumulation is expected.

High: 18°

Wind chill: near zero

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and very cold with less wind

Low: 9° by midnight

7 AM: 14°

Wind: NW to SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer ahead of an evening cold blast.

High: 38°

Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and warmer ahead of an evening cold blast.

Low: 9°

High: 21°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

