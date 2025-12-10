KSHB 41 Weather | Windy Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Windy Wednesday, especially in the morning. Northwest gusts 40 - 50 mph

Falling temperatures into Wednesday afternoon

Flurries possible Wednesday night

Colder the rest of the week

Days in the 50s possible again next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Windy, especially in the morning, with NW gusts 40 - 50 mph. Temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon

Afternoon High: 40°

Wind: NW gusts 40 - 50 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with flurries possible. Breezy

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 10 - 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny

High: 48° Low: 33°

Wind: S 10 - 15 mph

