Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Windy Wednesday

Northwest winds will usher in colder air. Look for Wednesday afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Wednesday, especially in the morning. Northwest gusts 40 - 50 mph
  • Falling temperatures into Wednesday afternoon
  • Flurries possible Wednesday night
  • Colder the rest of the week
  • Days in the 50s possible again next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Windy, especially in the morning, with NW gusts 40 - 50 mph. Temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon
Afternoon High: 40°
Wind: NW gusts 40 - 50 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with flurries possible. Breezy
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 10 - 15 mph

Thursday: Partly sunny
High: 48° Low: 33°
Wind: S 10 - 15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo