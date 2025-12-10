KSHB 41 Weather | Windy Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Windy Wednesday, especially in the morning. Northwest gusts 40 - 50 mph
- Falling temperatures into Wednesday afternoon
- Flurries possible Wednesday night
- Colder the rest of the week
- Days in the 50s possible again next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Windy, especially in the morning, with NW gusts 40 - 50 mph. Temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon
Afternoon High: 40°
Wind: NW gusts 40 - 50 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with flurries possible. Breezy
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 10 - 15 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny
High: 48° Low: 33°
Wind: S 10 - 15 mph
