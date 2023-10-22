KSHB 41 Weather | Winning weather for Chiefs Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today with an increasing breeze
- Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms tonight into Monday morning, after the game and mainly northern Missouri
- Several chances of beneficial rain and thunderstorms the next 10 days, starting Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Chiefs Sunday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy. Not as warm as Saturday. Dry for the game.
High: 70°
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy and breezy.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m., mainly across northern Missouri.
Low: 59°
Wind: SE 10-25 mph
Monday: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm then mostly sunny, windy and much warmer.
Low: 59° High: 84°
Wind: S 20-35 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.