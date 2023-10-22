KSHB 41 Weather | Winning weather for Chiefs Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today with an increasing breeze

Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms tonight into Monday morning, after the game and mainly northern Missouri

Several chances of beneficial rain and thunderstorms the next 10 days, starting Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Chiefs Sunday: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy. Not as warm as Saturday. Dry for the game.

High: 70°

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and breezy.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms after 10 p.m., mainly across northern Missouri.

Low: 59°

Wind: SE 10-25 mph

Monday: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm then mostly sunny, windy and much warmer.

Low: 59° High: 84°

Wind: S 20-35 mph

