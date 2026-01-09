KSHB 41 Weather | Winter weather on the way into Friday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wintry mix to light snow Friday evening into Saturday morning

Saturday flurries

Seasonably cold weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Decreasing clouds, then a chance of a rain/snow mix late in the evening and overnight. Very limited accumulation, mostly on elevated surfaces.

High: 46°

Wind: NNE 5-15 mph

Friday night: A wintry mix of rain/snow turning to light snow. Minor accumulation expected.

Low: 29°

Wind: WNW 5-15 mph

Saturday: Early morning light snow, then decreasing clouds. Afternoon flurries possible.

High: 43°

Low: 22°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: More sunshine. A seasonably cold day.

High: 37°

Low: 30°

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

Follow Meteorologist Lauren Rainson on social media.

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

