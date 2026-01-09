KSHB 41 Weather | Winter weather on the way into Friday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wintry mix to light snow Friday evening into Saturday morning
- Saturday flurries
- Seasonably cold weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Decreasing clouds, then a chance of a rain/snow mix late in the evening and overnight. Very limited accumulation, mostly on elevated surfaces.
High: 46°
Wind: NNE 5-15 mph
Friday night: A wintry mix of rain/snow turning to light snow. Minor accumulation expected.
Low: 29°
Wind: WNW 5-15 mph
Saturday: Early morning light snow, then decreasing clouds. Afternoon flurries possible.
High: 43°
Low: 22°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: More sunshine. A seasonably cold day.
High: 37°
Low: 30°
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph
