KSHB 41 Weather | Wonderful Wednesday, then cooling trend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Pleasant Wednesday weather
- A strong cold front arrives Thursday
- Much colder Friday into the weekend
- Chance of snow Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A nice day under a mostly sunny sky and not nearly as windy.
High: 67°
Wind: WSW 10-15 mph G 20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: A strong cold front arrives under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
High: 61° (noon), 40° (7 PM)
Wind: SW 15-25 mph switch to NW 15-35 mph
