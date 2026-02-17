KSHB 41 Weather | Wonderful Wednesday, then cooling trend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant Wednesday weather
  • A strong cold front arrives Thursday
  • Much colder Friday into the weekend
  • Chance of snow Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A nice day under a mostly sunny sky and not nearly as windy.
High: 67°
Wind: WSW 10-15 mph G 20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a light south breeze.
Low: 45°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: A strong cold front arrives under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Low: 45°
High: 61° (noon), 40° (7 PM)
Wind: SW 15-25 mph switch to NW 15-35 mph

