Last day of the great weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Last day of warm temperatures with low humidity
- Slight rain chance Thursday as humidity increases this weekend
- Heat index values in the lower 100s beginning Saturday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Hazy sunshine with some high clouds in the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High 86°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting a little humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°
Thursday: Widely scattered showers and storms in the morning and again in the evening. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 85°
Friday: Mostly sunny, turning hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 69° High 92°
