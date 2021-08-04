Last day of the great weather in Kansas City

Watch
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Last day of warm temperatures with low humidity
  • Slight rain chance Thursday as humidity increases this weekend
  • Heat index values in the lower 100s beginning Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine with some high clouds in the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High 86°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting a little humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Widely scattered showers and storms in the morning and again in the evening. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 85°

Friday: Mostly sunny, turning hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 69° High 92°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

