Last day of the great weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Last day of warm temperatures with low humidity

Slight rain chance Thursday as humidity increases this weekend

Heat index values in the lower 100s beginning Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Hazy sunshine with some high clouds in the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High 86°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting a little humid. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Thursday: Widely scattered showers and storms in the morning and again in the evening. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. High 85°

Friday: Mostly sunny, turning hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 69° High 92°

