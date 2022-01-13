Last warm day before winter returns to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Last nice day with highs in the 50s with sunshine

Wintry weather is possible Friday night through Saturday afternoon, accumulation possible

Chilly, dry weather for the Chief's game Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, mild. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph Low: 31°

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, some sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Light rain begins in the evening/night. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph High: 40°

Saturday: Snow showers, mainly in the morning, ending in the afternoon. Accumulation of a dusting to 3" possible, highest amounts NE of KC. Low: 25° High: 30°

