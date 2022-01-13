Last warm day before winter returns to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Last nice day with highs in the 50s with sunshine
- Wintry weather is possible Friday night through Saturday afternoon, accumulation possible
- Chilly, dry weather for the Chief's game Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 55°
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, mild. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph Low: 31°
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies, some sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Light rain begins in the evening/night. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph High: 40°
Saturday: Snow showers, mainly in the morning, ending in the afternoon. Accumulation of a dusting to 3" possible, highest amounts NE of KC. Low: 25° High: 30°
