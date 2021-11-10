Light rain this morning, storms coming this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances will increase Wednesday afternoon

A much colder weather pattern arrives by the end of the week

It will stay mild into Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Periods of showers and drizzle during the day. The chance of rain increases from 50% around 4 PM to a 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms, during the later afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Rain ending around midnight, clearing sky. Wind: NW 10-30 mph. Low: 41°

Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, very windy in the morning, decreasing in the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-25, Gusts 35. High: 54°

Friday: Windy and colder with periods of clouds. There may be a few snow flurries. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 36° High: 42°

