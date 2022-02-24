Light snow builds in this morning with little accumulation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snow builds in this morning, mainly after 7-9am; Dusting-1" possible but roads could be slick in spots
- Warmer and brighter weekend ahead with temperatures in the 40s and 50s
- Even warmer temperatures expected by the end of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Wintry mix or snow begins around 8am. A dusting to 1" is possible around KC with slightly higher amounts east. Staying very cold. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 21°
Tonight: Clouds gradually clear and temperatures stay bitterly cold. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 10°
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 30°
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and a southwest flow will help temperatures finally getting above freezing! Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 16° High: 45°
