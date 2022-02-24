Light snow builds in this morning with little accumulation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow builds in this morning, mainly after 7-9am; Dusting-1" possible but roads could be slick in spots

Warmer and brighter weekend ahead with temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Even warmer temperatures expected by the end of next week



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Wintry mix or snow begins around 8am. A dusting to 1" is possible around KC with slightly higher amounts east. Staying very cold. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. High: 21°

Tonight: Clouds gradually clear and temperatures stay bitterly cold. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. Low: 10°

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 30°

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and a southwest flow will help temperatures finally getting above freezing! Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 16° High: 45°

