Light snow ending this morning, sub-zero wind chills most of the day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Snowfall totals this morning with a dusting in KC, increasing to 2" as far south as Clinton
- Bitterly cold conditions today with wind chills below zero through 5pm
- Warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 40s and 30s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Snow ending this morning. Very cold temperatures with wind chills below zero most of the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 14°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, continued cold conditions. Low: 6°
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some light evening rain. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 20° High: 48°
