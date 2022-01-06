Light snow ending this morning, sub-zero wind chills most of the day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Snowfall totals this morning with a dusting in KC, increasing to 2" as far south as Clinton

Bitterly cold conditions today with wind chills below zero through 5pm

Warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 40s and 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Snow ending this morning. Very cold temperatures with wind chills below zero most of the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 14°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, continued cold conditions. Low: 6°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some light evening rain. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 20° High: 48°

