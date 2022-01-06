Watch
Light snow ending this morning, sub-zero wind chills most of the day in Kansas City

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-01-06 06:06:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snowfall totals this morning with a dusting in KC, increasing to 2" as far south as Clinton
  • Bitterly cold conditions today with wind chills below zero through 5pm
  • Warmer weather this weekend with highs in the 40s and 30s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday:  Snow ending this morning. Very cold temperatures with wind chills below zero most of the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 14°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, continued cold conditions. Low:

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of some light evening rain. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 20° High: 48°

