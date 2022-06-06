Lingering clouds but staying dry & warm this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain stays south of I-70 this morning & slowly ends during the rush hour
- More chances of rain show up tonight & Tuesday night; Rainfall amounts not impressive
- Feeling more like summer by next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Early morning rain ends during the early rush. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early Tuesday morning. Wind: NW 5 mph. Low: 63°
Tuesday: Few showers in the morning, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and warm. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 80°
Wednesday: Showers around in the morning. Drying out quickly for the rest of the day with more sunshine and a breeze. Humidity stays low. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 79°
