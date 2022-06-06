Watch
Weather

Actions

Lingering clouds but staying dry & warm this afternoon

and last updated 2022-06-06 04:58:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain stays south of I-70 this morning & slowly ends during the rush hour
  • More chances of rain show up tonight & Tuesday night; Rainfall amounts not impressive
  • Feeling more like summer by next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Early morning rain ends during the early rush. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Wind: S-SW to W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early Tuesday morning. Wind: NW 5 mph. Low: 63°

Tuesday: Few showers in the morning, otherwise, staying partly cloudy and warm. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Wednesday: Showers around in the morning. Drying out quickly for the rest of the day with more sunshine and a breeze. Humidity stays low. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 79°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.