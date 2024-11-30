LIVE BLOG | Winter weather advisory in effect as snow moves through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stay with the KSHB 41 News team this Saturday as a winter weather advisory impacts the Kansas City area. Snowy/icy roads will delay travel across the area.

UPDATE, 12:24 p.m. | If you want to make some snowballs, now is the time to do it!

Some good snowball making snow from this round of wintry weather pic.twitter.com/2rlL61K8ok — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 12:03 p.m. | Northbound US 71 Highway is backed up for miles as the road is closed at the 75th Street exit. The exit was closed just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Kansas City Scout

UPDATE, 11:48 a.m. | A snow game is imminent for the University of Missouri football team in its final home game of the season.

UPDATE, 11:20 a.m. | There are still covered to partly covered roadways as the final push of snow goes through Kansas City.

T1:10am--The final push of snow is going through Kansas City as roads try to recover.



Still seeing lots of covered to partly covered reports#mowx #Kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/R2CpqZHE89 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Heavy snow has hit south Overland Park, which will lead to slick roads. KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner said around one inch of snow is expected south of I-70 until 12-1 p.m.

The heavy snow band has entered south OP. Roads will become slick. Around 1” is expected south of I 70 before it ends 12-1 PM. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ttDmp3VSeB — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 10:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery has the latest information on the snow in Kansas City in his weather blog.

Hope you're safely enjoying the snow! Here is the latest information on the snow in Kansas City#mowx #kswx #kcwxhttps://t.co/fan7GgOGig pic.twitter.com/4MUk3J9QnY — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 9:50 a.m. | Road conditions show roads near and north of I-70 are fully covered.

9:50am--Roads near and north of I-70 are covered, I would advise you to delay travel for another hour if possible#Mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/YPmi9sXs8T — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Travel remains difficult as heavy snow continues to move through Kansas City. KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery said the snow will taper off in the next hour or two.

9:43am--Push of heavy snow moving through Kansas City making travel difficult.



The snow will taper off over the next hour or two. Please be careful on the roads!#mowx #Kswx #Kcwx pic.twitter.com/paW7mIEXST — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 7:50 a.m. | With heavy snow near and north of I-70 impacting routes, plan on snowy and icy roads until around 10 a.m.

7:50am--Heavy snow near and north of I-70 covers roads this morning.



Plan on snowy/icy roads until around 10am#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/7uK0dPdbmq — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 7:35 a.m. | A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday for the I-70 corridor from Topeka to St. Louis.

7:35AM UPDATE: Winter weather advisory is in effect until this afternoon for the I-70 corridor from Topeka to St Louis.#kswx #kcwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/l2t4ksL5vq — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) November 30, 2024

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. | Snow begins to fall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

