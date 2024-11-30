Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Winter weather advisory in effect as snow moves through Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stay with the KSHB 41 News team this Saturday as a winter weather advisory impacts the Kansas City area. Snowy/icy roads will delay travel across the area.

UPDATE, 12:24 p.m. | If you want to make some snowballs, now is the time to do it!

UPDATE, 12:03 p.m. | Northbound US 71 Highway is backed up for miles as the road is closed at the 75th Street exit. The exit was closed just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

UPDATE, 11:48 a.m. | A snow game is imminent for the University of Missouri football team in its final home game of the season.

UPDATE, 11:20 a.m. | There are still covered to partly covered roadways as the final push of snow goes through Kansas City.

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Heavy snow has hit south Overland Park, which will lead to slick roads. KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner said around one inch of snow is expected south of I-70 until 12-1 p.m.

UPDATE, 10:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery has the latest information on the snow in Kansas City in his weather blog.

UPDATE, 9:50 a.m. | Road conditions show roads near and north of I-70 are fully covered.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Travel remains difficult as heavy snow continues to move through Kansas City. KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery said the snow will taper off in the next hour or two.

UPDATE, 7:50 a.m. | With heavy snow near and north of I-70 impacting routes, plan on snowy and icy roads until around 10 a.m.

UPDATE, 7:35 a.m. | A winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday for the I-70 corridor from Topeka to St. Louis.

UPDATE, 7:15 a.m. | Snow begins to fall in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

